Every adventure starts with a browser nowadays, no? Our beloved user is here sitting at the computer. It's kinda of late, but let's browse to somewhere special

Where is this human being going to browse to? It's a kind of a mystery. I secretly wish that the gopher protocol could have been used in this panel New tab http://

Tap tap tap on that keyboard What's not totally clear is the layout. Is it QWERTY? Is it Dvorak? Yay for Dvorak! TAP TAP TAP TAP TAP

OK, here we go! Our destination start with dn... I wonder why I decided to make the cursor blink in red. Constraints, constraints, constrains New tab http://dn

Now we know where we are going: dnsimple.com But it's kinda late to browse a domain, dns and SSL certificate provider, isn't it? http://dnsimple.com

This is happening! This is happening! You can't see it here, but the finger approached slowly the enter key. Lots of drama in this panel Enter

FREEZE!

10.0.0.1 192.168.1.0 8.8.8.8 Computers and other devices communicate using IP addresses to identify each other on the internet.

google.com irs.gov mit.edu wikipedia.org But humans can't remember IP addresses, so they use words.

google.com 216.58.210.142 95.100.121.86 91.198.174.192 166.123.218.220 irs.gov mit.edu wikipedia.org The domain name system (DNS) brings the two together and gets you to your destination.

This is how DNS works

Wait! What? A new request for me? This guy has nothing better to do than to browse around all day.

something.ninja veryimportant.me catsonfire.news dogsrule.cafe madeup.tours totally.gold zone.vision cannot.golf Let me check if I know about dnsimple.com first, before I annoy the OS again *sigh*... nothing

Hey OS! Are you there? I need a quick favor from you. Do you know where I can find dnsimple.com?

TOO_BUSY_ERR Doing a backup

puh-puh-puhlease? Can you check?

rockbamba.band thelame.bar notinteresting.blog thegood.dentist stopthe.diet forgot.money spa.pizza notfor.sale Checking now...

Nope. I don't know where it is... ...But I know who to ask...

RESOLVER

The browser and the OS both searched their cache first to see if they knew the IP for dnsimple.com. But since they didn't, the OS is calling the resolver.