-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FREEZE!
-
Computers and other devices communicate using IP addresses to identify each other on the internet.
-
But humans can't remember IP addresses, so they use words.
-
The domain name system (DNS) brings the two together and gets you to your destination.
-
This is how DNS works
-
Wait! What? A new request for me? This guy has nothing better to do than to browse around all day.
-
Let me check if I know about dnsimple.com first, before I annoy the OS again
*sigh*... nothing
-
Hey OS! Are you there? I need a quick favor from you. Do you know where I can find dnsimple.com?
-
TOO_BUSY_ERR
Doing a backup
-
puh-puh-puhlease? Can you check?
-
Checking now...
-
Nope. I don't know where it is...
...But I know who to ask...
-
RESOLVER
-
The browser and the OS both searched their cache first to see if they knew the IP for dnsimple.com. But since they didn't, the OS is calling the resolver.
-
Who is that mysterious resolver guy? What will he do?
Find out in the next episode of how DNS works.
Next Episode